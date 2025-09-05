From Ajanta to Elephanta: 5 Rock-Cut Caves That Tell India’s Story in Stone

Lose yourself in India’s most breathtaking rock-cut marvels. Carved from stone, these caves blend artistry, faith, and storytelling to reveal centuries of culture and craftsmanship.
These 30 Buddhist caves, carved into a horseshoe-shaped ravine, date from the 2nd century BCE to the mid-1st millennium CE. Their expressive frescoes and sculptures are world-renowned.
Hidden in the forest for centuries, the caves were rediscovered in 1819 by Captain John Smith. How to reach: Around 105 km from Aurangabad; accessible by road and by rail via Jalgaon or road via Aurangabad.
A striking ensemble of 34 rock-cut caves from 600–1000 CE of Buddhist, Hindu, and Jain origin. The Kailasa temple is a monolithic marvel carved from a single rock.
Built between the 6th and 10th centuries, the caves reflect religious harmony in ancient India. How to reach: Approximately 30 km from Aurangabad, well connected by road, rail, and air.
These cave temples on Elephanta Island near Mumbai hold grand sculptures of Shiva, especially the 5.45 m Trimurti. They blend Hindu and Buddhist iconography, carved in solid basalt.
Dating to the 5th–7th centuries CE, the caves were later neglected and then conserved by the British and the ASI. How to reach: Ferries from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island take about one hour.
These red-sandstone caves, cut into rugged cliffs, are rich in Chalukya art from the 6th century. They display Hindu and Jain carvings with vaulted ceilings and intricately carved pillars.
Crafted under the Chalukya dynasty in the 6th century CE, they mark the beginnings of South Indian temple art. How to reach: Badami is well linked by road and rail; the nearest airport at Hubli is about 141 km away.
These prehistoric shelters host paintings over 30,000 years old, vividly portraying early human life, hunting scenes, and daily activities.
Home to some of the oldest known human artworks. How to reach: Around 45 km from Bhopal, accessible by road and rail via Bhopal.