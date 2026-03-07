Shigmotsav in Pics: Tracing Goa’s Lesser Known Carnival

Every summer, Goa gears up to celebrate Shigmo — the harvest festival that heralds spring — which is currently on until 29 March.

Photo Credit : Daniel Dsouza

While the festival translates to parades and floats that deck Goa’s streets, that is one version of it.

Photo Credit : Old Goa Oils

The other, more authentic one, is celebrated in the villages of Goa.

Photo Credit : Instagram @exoticgringo

One of the celebrations is ‘Chorotsav’ in the Zarme village, where the beheading and burial of young men is enacted as an ode to a legend.

Photo Credit : TravelBiz Monitor

The ‘Gadde’ festival at Kudne village sees people dancing around the Holi fire at midnight and going on till 6 am the next morning. No one is allowed to leave in between.

Photo Credit : Reuters

The ‘Lairai Zatra’, sees devotees dance around pyres, even running into them without thinking twice.

Photo Credit : Universal Life Church

And ‘Xeni Uzzo’ in Malcornem witnesses villagers ascend areca nut palms and toss flaming sheni (cow dung) cakes at each other.

Photo Credit : Lalit Enterprise

Here’s a look at some pictures that encapsulate the festival at its best:

Photo Credit : TheGoan.net

Photo Credit : Esha Sinai Talaulikar

Photo Credit : Esha Sinai Talaulikar

Photo Credit : Daniel Dsouza

Photo Credit : Daniel Dsouza

Photo Credit : Daniel Dsouza

Photo Credit : Daniel Dsouza

Photo Credit : Daniel Dsouza

Photo Credit : Daniel Dsouza

Photo Credit : Utsav.Gov