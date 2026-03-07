Shigmotsav in Pics: Tracing Goa’s Lesser Known Carnival

Every summer, Goa gears up to celebrate Shigmo — the harvest festival that heralds spring — which is currently on until 29 March.
While the festival translates to parades and floats that deck Goa’s streets, that is one version of it.
The other, more authentic one, is celebrated in the villages of Goa.
One of the celebrations is ‘Chorotsav’ in the Zarme village, where the beheading and burial of young men is enacted as an ode to a legend.
The ‘Gadde’ festival at Kudne village sees people dancing around the Holi fire at midnight and going on till 6 am the next morning. No one is allowed to leave in between.
The ‘Lairai Zatra’, sees devotees dance around pyres, even running into them without thinking twice.
And ‘Xeni Uzzo’ in Malcornem witnesses villagers ascend areca nut palms and toss flaming sheni (cow dung) cakes at each other.
Here’s a look at some pictures that encapsulate the festival at its best: