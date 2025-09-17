7 Ancient Trees Across India That Have Witnessed Centuries of Change

From Buddha’s awakening in Bihar to colonial battles in Bengal, these trees have quietly stood through it all. Living reminders of India’s vast past.
This tree’s ancestor shaded Gautama Buddha during his enlightenment, 500 years before the Mauryan Empire even began. This sacred fig tree still draws pilgrims from across the world.
Said to have bloomed when the Mahabharata was unfolding, this tree is steeped in myth. And it's still flowering, centuries later!
This colossal banyan was already sprouting roots before Babur founded the Mughal Empire. Today, it holds a Guinness World Record for the largest tree canopy in the world.
It was already growing when the Battle of Plassey (1757) unfolded nearby, ushering in British rule. Now, it stretches over 14,500 sq. metres, almost like a forest on its own.
Planted when the Wodeyars ruled Mysore, this banyan has lived through dynasties, colonialism, and independence. And it still stands, sprawling across 3 acres!
Believed to be a wish-fulfilling tree, it’s over a millennium old. Locals say Adi Shankaracharya meditated here around 820 CE, and it’s still green today.
This tree had already taken root before the British even built Fort St. George. Despite storm damage, its ancient limbs still offer shade and silence at the Theosophical Society.
India’s oldest trees are living archives of our history, myths, and strength. Let’s protect them, so they can stand for generations more. Do you know about any other such trees?