Pause for a moment and take a good look at your wallet. There’s history lurking within its folds. Here are the architectural relics from across India that feature on Indian currency.
1. Konark Sun Temple on the Rs 10 note One of the most renowned temples in Asia, Odisha’s Konark Temple was built in 1250 CE. But, it lapsed into disarray. Today, the spot is marked by the ruins left behind.
The uncrumbled version, with its 227-foot-high facade, was considered one of India’s tallest sacred statues.
2. Kailash Mandir on the Rs 20 note Picture an army of workmen boring trenches into a cliffside, attempting to remove 2,00,000 tonnes of rock with only hammers and chisels.
Today, the temple’s magnificence spans a large area — twice that of the Parthenon in Athens.
3. Hampi Stone Chariot on the Rs 50 note The Hampi Stone Chariot boasts a traditional sophistication, making it one among the trio of the most famous stone chariots in India.
The locals believe that the world will come to a halt the day the chariot moves from its spot.
4. Rani ki Vav on the Rs 100 note The stepwell graces the banks of the Saraswati River in Gujarat, lined by a treasure trove of stone edifices — carved pillars and more than 800 sculptures and geometric patterns.
A closer look at the architecture will reveal its inverted temple design. And, the credit for this ingenuity goes to Rani Udayamati of the Chaulukya Dynasty.
5. Sanchi Stupa on the Rs 200 note The hemispherical dome is surrounded by a railing and four gateways. These depict intricate carvings and sculptures, retelling stories from the life of Buddha.
6. Lal Qila on the Rs 500 note Fun fact: The Red Fort was not always red. It was originally white but was painted red by the British after the white stone began to chip away.
7. Mangalyaan on the Rs 2,000 note When the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) introduced the Rs 2,000 note, everyone was intrigued by the motif on it.
It was revealed that it was a spacecraft, the Mangalyaan, ISRO’s (Indian Space Research Organisation) first spacecraft bound for Mars.