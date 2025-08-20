It’s a couple, Dimple Kamra and her husband, Uppi’s labour of love.
While Dimple ran a coaching institute for students in Chandigarh, Uppi was connected to his roots as a farmer. Both loved nature.
In 2015, when they first arrived on the land, it was boulders and bushes.
But the natural stream 50 feet away, the mountain view, and the surrounding forest thrilled them. They saw potential.
Clearing the land itself was a herculean task, taking two years. In the process, they uncovered an abundance of stone, which inspired them to build sustainably.
“We consulted some local people and a contractor and decided to use natural resources. All the cottages are made of stone from the property itself. We also used recycled, reclaimed wood,” Dimple explains.
Today, Gone Fishing Cottages comprises two two-bedroom cottages and one three-bedroom cottage, all carefully designed to feel like homes, complete with kitchens, common areas, microwaves, TVs, and libraries.
For Dimple and Uppi, sustainability was not an afterthought — it was the foundation upon which Gone Fishing Cottages was built.
A biodigester, an advanced system for natural sewage treatment, was one of their first major investments. Compost pits — eight in total — were dug across the property.
Plastic usage is minimised; instead, bamboo straws, steel or copper thalis for picnics, and biodegradable plates made from leaves are used for takeaways.
Solar energy powers much of the property, with solar panels installed for heating water and solar lights on timed circuits to reduce energy consumption.