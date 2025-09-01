Shivani Gupta 1 September 2025
Ajay, a UPSC aspirant from Haryana, was struggling with Geography as his optional. Despite peers advising him not to switch, he took the risky decision to drop it and chose Anthropology instead.
The crisp, well-defined syllabus attracted him immediately. Unlike Geography’s vast scope, Anthropology felt focused and manageable. Here’s how he built his strategy around the subject:
Predictable patterns Ajay noticed that Anthropology questions followed recurring patterns. This predictability gave him control, allowing targeted preparation and boosting confidence.
Curiosity became strength Coming from Haryana, a state without scheduled tribes, Ajay was intrigued by tribal life. What began as curiosity soon became his strength, keeping the subject lively and engaging.
The multidisciplinary charm Anthropology connected dots from biology, sociology, history, and life sciences. Ajay, always fond of diverse fields, found this cross-disciplinary nature intellectually satisfying.
Mapping the syllabus Ajay’s first step was to print the entire Anthropology syllabus. He studied it like a map, ensuring no corner was left unexplored. This helped him with clarity and direction.
Learning from mistakes In Geography, Ajay had bulky notes that were impossible to revise. This time, he created concise, sharp notes — a game-changer during crunch time.
Daily practice and tests Every single day, Ajay practised answer writing: 8 to 10 answers across different papers. Weekly tests simulated real exam conditions, sharpening both speed and presentation.
An edge in presentation Ajay enriched answers with case studies, diagrams, and anthropological theories, from skeletal structures to examples. This gave his writing an edge over simple answers.
From risk to reward With these strategies, Ajay conquered his fear of switching optional and secured AIR 705 in UPSC CSE. Today, as an IRS officer, he credits Anthropology for transforming his fortunes.