By Raajwrita Dutta 9 September 2025
To protect animals in the Aravallis, Gurugram will construct wildlife corridors along the highways where roadkill incidents are becoming increasingly frequent.
Wildlife corridors at two key roads Corridors will be built along: – NH-48 near Manesar – Gurugram-Faridabad Road
Eight-foot walls will be built on both sides of the roads to stop animals from crossing and guide wildlife towards safer and designated underpasses.
Animals commonly seen in these areas Species that cross these highways: – Leopards – Nilgai – Hyenas
Leopard numbers are rising fast The leopard population in Gurugram rose from 31 (2017) to nearly 50. More animals mean higher chances of collisions with speeding vehicles.
Converting drains into wildlife underpasses Three defunct drainage culverts between Bandhwari landfill and the Pali Institute will be turned into underpasses, linking Asola to Sariska forest areas.
Experts call for stronger measures Alongside walls and underpasses, experts urge: – Speed breakers – Animal Crossing signs – Routine maintenance and monitoring
If implemented well, this corridor could cut roadkills, protect habitats, and become a model for urban-wildlife balance across India.