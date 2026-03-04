Sustainable Gardening: Professor Uses Recycled Fridges to Grow His Veggies on His Terrace

Professor Thayumanavan Kunapalan has a unique passion for urban gardening that has transformed not only his lifestyle but also his outlook on sustainable living.
Growing up in Puducherry, he was introduced to the vibrant world of gardening by his father, who meticulously tended to a diverse array of plants in their backyard.
This early exposure sparked a deep-rooted interest in horticulture, which Kunapalan, a professor of electrical engineering at the University College of Engineering, Panruti, carried into adulthood.
With a 1,300 square feet terrace and 5.5 cents of land at his disposal, Professor Kunapalan began his journey toward establishing a self-sustained urban farm in his home in Neyveli.
He grows many vegetables and fruits, including brinjal, okra, tomatoes, chillies, cucumber, beetroot, radish, sweet potato, drumstick, banana, and several creepers and gourds.
All of these are grown in 150-200 grow bags and pots spread over the terrace. He has also collected 20-25 old refrigerators from scrap dealers to grow crops inside them.
Instead of using cocopeat, he collects sugarcane residue from local vendors and mixes it with soil and cow dung in equal proportions to use as compost.
He also makes his own farm inputs like soil mixes and jeevamritha (a cow dung–based liquid fertiliser), and uses neem oil and chilli or ginger-garlic paste as pesticides.
“Most people cook week‑old or supermarket vegetables treated to look fresh. I pluck mine just five minutes before cooking so they don’t lose nutrients,” Professor Thayumanavan says.
“I work daily in my garden. Activities like weeding and watering plants require physical activity which reflects in my physical health as well. Gardening is also a stress-buster for me,” he adds.
By demonstrating that a small terrace garden can yield not just fresh produce but also lead to profound health benefits, he inspires others to embark on their own gardening journeys.
“Next time you make an excuse to avoid setting up a small terrace garden, remember it harms your health. My biggest motivation for all this is my family’s health,” he says.