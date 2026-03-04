Retired Couple Grows Mini Forest With Fruit Trees & More, Teach 3000 People for Free

With over 50 trees, a retired couple in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district has been growing a mini forest on half an acre of land.
N Madhubalan (64) and RR Suseela (61) both worked at the agriculture department which gave them a lot of insight into the art of cultivation.
In 2011, they started growing plants on their rooftop, creating a beautiful garden in 1,500 square feet space.
They did this by collecting seeds, manure, and grow bags from organisations and farmers in their district. They invested Rs 10,000 to start their garden
Over time, they moved their eyes to creating an actual mini forest by purchasing half an acre of land in 2021.
Here, they grow mango, lemon, guava, coconut, mahogany and more.
They opted for organic farming due to the host of benefits it offers. “I believe the more biodiversity there is on a farm, the more stable it is,” says Madhubalan.
Suseela and Madhubalan use farmyard manure, vermicompost, neem cakes and pungam cakes as manure.
Besides managing the farm, they offer free online classes on gardening, drip irrigation, organic farming and more, teaching over 50 organic soil‑enhancing solutions.
They have also taught over a hundred farmers and neighbours who visited their house and farm in Dharmapuri.
Through his Facebook page, Vivasayam karkalam (Let’s Learn Agriculture), Madhubalan posts tips and tricks on farming and details about the classes.
So far, he claims to have taught over 30 virtual sessions, educating over 3,000 people through these classes.
“We’re happy when students send photos and videos of their rooftop gardens, and proud that some homemakers earn a decent income from selling their produce,” Madhubalan says.