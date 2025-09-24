How To Build a Stunning Vertical Garden Using Discarded Plastic Bottles

Lucknow-based Chaudhary Ram Karan skillfully nurtures vegetables like brinjal, tomato, and capsicum in his vertical garden made from repurposed plastic bottles.
He suggests a few creative techniques which are financially wise and environmentally conscious for urban gardeners.
Start your vertical garden by repurposing one or two-litre plastic bottles. Maintain the top cap, flip the bottles, and carefully cut the bottom.
Drill small holes in the caps to ensure drainage. These planters should be hung in a sunny spot, and when placed vertically. They can house plants like capsicum and tomatoes.
A single bottle can double as two planters. By slicing the bottle into two halves, you create two separate planters.
Flip them over, puncture holes in the lids and bottoms, and hang using ropes. These homes are optimal for succulents, spider plants, and herbs like coriander and mint.
For an eye-catching vertical garden, transform two-litre bottles into railing planters. With strategic cuts, the middle section becomes a functional bridge, allowing the planters to attach effortlessly to railings.
The simplest but most visually appealing setup involves using bottles horizontally. Slice the bottle open in the middle, creating room for soil and plants.
Punch four holes to add a string for hanging purposes. These containers can easily take kitchen herbs and flowers, utilising space efficiently by lining several on a hanging rope.
After assembling the containers, select the right potting mix and plants. You have the freedom to cultivate whatever fits your taste – from bright flowers to nutrient-rich vegetables and aromatic herbs.