A Taste of the Hills & Forests: Wild Greens That Add Comfort to Any Meal

Forests and hills are home to wild greens long cherished in local cuisines. Nutritious and flavourful, they turn everyday meals into something special.
Tender kachnar leaves are stir-fried or cooked in curries. They have an earthy taste and are a favourite in Himalayan foothill kitchens.
Their subtle bitterness balances rich dishes, and they are packed with iron and vitamins. It is a traditional springtime green, still celebrated today.
Small and tender drumstick leaves are rich in nutrients. Added to dals, soups, and stir-fries, they bring a slightly bitter and nutty flavour.
Known as a 'super green', they boost immunity and improve flavour. They are widely used across forested and rural regions for their health benefits.
Wild fenugreek leaves add a mild bitterness to parathas, curries, and chutneys. They are sought after in temperate regions during spring.
Their earthy aroma and slightly bitter taste enrich simple dishes. They are also valued for their digestive and medicinal qualities.
Found in forests and fallow fields, tender amaranth leaves are sautéed or added to dals. Their earthy flavour complements a variety of dishes.
Amaranth is nutrient-dense, easy to cook, and mild in flavour. Its versatility makes it a staple in rural kitchens and forested areas.
Bitter neem leaves appear in herbal recipes and vegetable stir-fries. They are prized for their distinct taste and medicinal properties.
Despite their bitterness, they are valued for cleansing, immunity-boosting, and enriching simple dishes with a unique flavour.
These forest greens combine nutrition, taste, and tradition. Visiting local forests or markets reveals flavours beyond ordinary leafy vegetables.