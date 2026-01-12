Away From Home This Sankranti? Order These Traditional Sweets From Across India

Anuja Vartak
Jan 12, 2026, 04:30 PM

Sankranti isn’t just a festival. It’s a feeling that starts with jaggery, til, ghee, and memories of home. And if you’re away from home this year, we’ve found the places where you can order these flavours online.

Joynagarer Moa (WB)

A winter legend. Soft, crumbly, fragrant with fresh nolen gur and rare kanakchur rice. Order From: Joynagar Moa Hub, Bangla Konnection, Banglar Misti

Photo Credit : Jaynagar Maa Hub/FB

Holige/Bobbatlu (Karnataka–Andhra)

Crackling on the outside, molten with jaggery and chana dal inside. Order From: Bhat’s Holige Mane, Sitara Foods, Bhaskar’s Mane Holige.

Photo Credit : SK Dinesh/Deccan Herald

Kajjikayalu (Andhra–Telangana)

Crisp shells, warm coconut-jaggery heart. Order From: Vellanki Foods, Godavari Vantillu and Almond House.

Photo Credit : Almond House

Morena Gajak (Madhya Pradesh)

Sun-dried sheets of sesame and jaggery. Order From: Kabliwalas, Shri Shyam Tilpatti Udhyog and Morena Ki Gajak.

Photo Credit : Morenakijajak.com

Pinni (Punjab)

Dark, dense, ghee-rich power balls. Order From: Bansal Sweets, Kanha Sweets, and Pahalwan’s.

Gokul Pithe (West Bengal)

Deep-fried patties of khoya, stuffed with nolen gur and coconut. Order From: Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick, Mishtanna, and Pithe Bilashi.

Photo Credit : My Friday Food Swings

Gulachi Poli (Maharashtra)

Soft flatbreads soaked in ghee, stuffed with ground sesame seed and groundnut, jaggery and besan. Order From: Chitale Bandhu, Athavale’s, and Joshi Sweets.

These Sankranti treats are stories of tradition, craft, and care passed down through generations. Which one will you be ordering?

Photo Credit : Dasarath Deka/Zuma Press Wire