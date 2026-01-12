Away From Home This Sankranti? Order These Traditional Sweets From Across India

Sankranti isn’t just a festival. It’s a feeling that starts with jaggery, til, ghee, and memories of home. And if you’re away from home this year, we’ve found the places where you can order these flavours online.
A winter legend. Soft, crumbly, fragrant with fresh nolen gur and rare kanakchur rice. Order From: Joynagar Moa Hub, Bangla Konnection, Banglar Misti
Crackling on the outside, molten with jaggery and chana dal inside. Order From: Bhat’s Holige Mane, Sitara Foods, Bhaskar’s Mane Holige.
Crisp shells, warm coconut-jaggery heart. Order From: Vellanki Foods, Godavari Vantillu and Almond House.
Sun-dried sheets of sesame and jaggery. Order From: Kabliwalas, Shri Shyam Tilpatti Udhyog and Morena Ki Gajak.
Dark, dense, ghee-rich power balls. Order From: Bansal Sweets, Kanha Sweets, and Pahalwan’s.
Deep-fried patties of khoya, stuffed with nolen gur and coconut. Order From: Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick, Mishtanna, and Pithe Bilashi.
Soft flatbreads soaked in ghee, stuffed with ground sesame seed and groundnut, jaggery and besan. Order From: Chitale Bandhu, Athavale’s, and Joshi Sweets.
These Sankranti treats are stories of tradition, craft, and care passed down through generations. Which one will you be ordering?