From Koraput to Malabar: 9 Unique Regional Coffees Winning Over Connoisseurs Worldwide
28 October 2025
Move over, global coffee giants. Regional Indian coffee is percolating a revolution, wowing the world with flavours.
Known as the "Scotland of India," Coorg grows coffee with a kick. Its unique flavor boasts hints of chocolate and spice, thanks to the region's lush, rainy climate. The local Kodava community is the heart of this thriving coffee culture.
This coffee grew from a story of transformation. Cultivated by 90,000+tribal farmers in Andhra's hills, Araku Valley coffee is celebrated for its smooth, sweet profile. Its claim to fame? Winning the Prix Epicures OR in Paris!
Where India's coffee journey first began. Home to the country's first Arabica seeds, its coffee is known for a well-balanced body and mild acidity. It’s the original garden that started it all.
A robust flavor that stands strong. Grown in Kerala's rich forests, this coffee is a force of nature. It delivers a powerful, full-bodied punch and is a key ingredient in many iconic Indian filter coffees.
Born on the slopes of a holy mountain range. High-altitude cultivation gives this Arabica its complex flavor notes of citrus and chocolate. It's named after the saint who smuggled the first beans into India.
The name says it all: precious and powerful. These are the largest, highest-graded Arabica beans from the region. They offer a bright, aromatic cup that's a true benchmark of Indian quality.
A legacy nurtured by indigenous communities. Grown by tribal farmers in the Eastern Ghats, this Arabica is known for its mild, sweet profile and its role in sustaining local livelihoods and forests.
This coffee's flavor was shaped by history. Its unique process mimics the taste of beans that aged on long sea voyages to Europe. The result? A legendary low-acidity brew with an earthy, bold flavor.
These aren't just coffees; they're liquid history. Each GI-tagged variety represents a unique terrain, a dedicated community, and a distinct flavor. So, which Indian regional coffee will you explore first?