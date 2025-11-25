The Desi Way to Stay Warm: 5 Herbs & Spices Indian Homes Use in Winter

25 November 2025

Photo Credit : Shutterstock

Simple kitchen ingredients to help you beat the winter chill.

Photo Credit : Adobe Stock

When the cold sets in and your body feels slower, simple kitchen herbs can make a real difference. These Indian staples help you stay warm, active and well in winter.

Photo Credit : Shutterstock

Turmeric (Haldi)

Turmeric, rich in curcumin, supports natural heat production by reducing inflammation and strengthening immunity, especially when taken with warm milk or warm water.

Photo Credit : istockphoto

Cinnamon (Dalchini)

Cinnamon brings a cosy warmth that many of us love in winter. It supports circulation and balances blood sugar, making your tea, coffee or breakfast feel even better.

Photo Credit : Freepik

Black pepper (Kali mirch)

Black pepper adds a familiar winter warmth. Its piperine helps digestion and improves nutrient absorption. A pinch in meals or chai can brighten a cold day.

Photo Credit : istockphoto

Carom seeds (Ajwain)

Many homes turn to ajwain in winter for its soft heat and digestive comfort. Ajwain tea or roasted ajwain water works well when the weather turns cold.

Photo Credit : istockphoto

Ginger (Adrak)

Known for its strong warming properties, ginger enhances blood flow and gut health, making ginger tea or ginger-infused water a comforting winter staple.

Photo Credit : istockphoto