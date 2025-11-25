The Desi Way to Stay Warm: 5 Herbs & Spices Indian Homes Use in Winter
25 November 2025
25 November 2025
Simple kitchen ingredients to help you beat the winter chill.
When the cold sets in and your body feels slower, simple kitchen herbs can make a real difference. These Indian staples help you stay warm, active and well in winter.
Turmeric, rich in curcumin, supports natural heat production by reducing inflammation and strengthening immunity, especially when taken with warm milk or warm water.
Cinnamon brings a cosy warmth that many of us love in winter. It supports circulation and balances blood sugar, making your tea, coffee or breakfast feel even better.
Black pepper adds a familiar winter warmth. Its piperine helps digestion and improves nutrient absorption. A pinch in meals or chai can brighten a cold day.
Many homes turn to ajwain in winter for its soft heat and digestive comfort. Ajwain tea or roasted ajwain water works well when the weather turns cold.
Known for its strong warming properties, ginger enhances blood flow and gut health, making ginger tea or ginger-infused water a comforting winter staple.