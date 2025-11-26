These 5 Lost Indian Grains Are Making a Comeback Thanks to Farmers & Seed-Keepers

26 November 2025

Across India, farmers are bringing back grains that nearly vanished. These five rice and millet varieties carry history, flavour, and resilience.

1. Kabirajsal rice

Kabirajsal, once close to extinction, is being reintroduced across several districts in West Bengal under a project led by the Bengal Biodiversity Board.

Its comeback strengthens local farming, protects agro-biodiversity, and brings an old, flavourful grain back into Bengal’s homes.

2. Radhatilak rice

Radhatilak is cultivated in the same West Bengal districts where the biodiversity board’s low‑cost organic programme is active.

Reviving it supports sustainable farming, keeps heritage varieties alive, and helps communities maintain food sovereignty.

3. Sona masuri rice

Sona Masuri thrives in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, especially in the Godavari and Krishna regions, and remains a trusted everyday staple.

It is lightweight, aromatic, and easy to digest, making it a staple in everyday South Indian meals and popular across India.

4. Kodo millet

Kodo millet is one of over 150 rare millet varieties conserved by Lahari Bai, a Baiga tribal woman in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh.

5. Kutki millet

Kutki, or little millet, is stored in Lahari Bai’s mud-house “Beej Bank” in Silpadi village, keeping a fragile grain lineage alive.

Kutki needs far less water than rice. Its conservation protects farmer livelihoods and helps future-ready India’s food systems.

