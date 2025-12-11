How a Drought-Hit Rajasthan Town Became India’s Ice Cream Truck Capital
11 December 2025
Once a dusty town of 21,000 where drought ruled, Gangapur is now India’s Ice Cream Truck Capital. A mile of colorful mini-truck workshops tells the story of farmers who turned adversity into opportunity.
Gangapur was once all about corn and wheat. But summers were punishing, rains were unpredictable, and crops often failed. Farming was no longer sustainable.
A decade ago, 30-year-old Shahrukh Shah and his family decided to give up on farming and turned to ice cream. That small seasonal pivot sparked an unexpected economic boom.
Today, a mile-long stretch of workshops builds ice cream tempos — stainless-steel carts on mini-trucks, decked with LEDs, signage, and custom fittings — ready to serve entrepreneurs across India.
Gangapur ice cream (kulfi) is made with raw buffalo milk, condensed with cardamom, saffron, or pistachio. No emulsifiers. Every scoop tells the story of local pride and craftsmanship.
These trucks travel to Mumbai, Indore, Udaipur, and beyond. Bright posters of Rajasthan’s deserts and camels proudly showcase the ice cream’s origin.
From steel fabrication to syrups, molds, freezers, and printing, an entire ecosystem has sprung up. Shops grew from 50 in 2015 to 500 today, creating jobs where none existed.
Many vendors return home with enough earnings to sustain their families for the year. Shankar Singh Rawat, 19, earns Rs 7,000 a day—far more than most local farmers.
Ashish Suwalka, 24, now owns three ice cream tempos in Udaipur and manages a small team. Migrant vendors send remittances home, helping families build houses, dig wells, and survive drought.
A severe drought once destroyed crops. Today, that same challenge created India’s ice cream truck capital—proof that resilience and entrepreneurship can turn climate adversity into opportunity.