How 2 Bengal Farmers Are Reviving Authentic ‘Nolen Gur’ & Supporting 80 Artisans

As winter settles across West Bengal, a distinctive caramel sweetness fills the air, heralding the arrival of ‘nolen gur’, a seasonal delicacy cherished for generations.

A shared concern

Senjuti Mahato and Abhishek Choudhury started Earth Story Farms in 2020 to bring back food rooted in nature. “What really concerned us was the uncertainty about what we were eating,” Senjuti says.

Reclaiming authentic flavour

They realised modern food often lacked integrity, and so their common goal has always been to make unadulterated eating a culture.

Art, not just sweet

For them, creating nolen gur is more than production. “The making of nolen gur is not just about producing a sweet product; it is an art form that is connected to the rhythms of nature,” explains Senjuti.

Land and climate matter

Their farm in Bankura is ideal, because cold temperatures, clear skies and rich soil help sap flow and preserve true flavour.

Nature releases its nectar

Drawing sap requires nature’s nod. “Once the temperature starts dropping, and the humidity lowers, that’s when the sap starts flowing,” explains Abhishek.

Tappers at work

Just before sunset, the skilled shiulis make careful incisions in the trees so sap can flow into earthen pots through the night.

Dawn and the hearth

By morning, the collected sap is taken to the cooking unit, where wood fires gently heat it, beginning its transfiguration.

From sap to sweet

Sap thickens over slow firewood heat into either jhola (liquid) or patali (solid) jaggery, each a product of patience and skill.

Craft and precision

“The process of making patali gur, which involves further cooking until it becomes solid, is a delicate balance of time, heat, and craftsmanship,” adds Abhishek.

Photo Credit : Earth Story Farms

Keeping the craft alive

They do not use plastic pots on the farm because they want to keep the tradition intact and want people to experience the richness and authenticity of nolen gur.

Photo Credit : Village Square

Year-round opportunity

From a seasonal craft, it has become steady work for over 80 artisans. “Our goal is to create jobs throughout the year, not just during the peak season of nolen gur,” Senjuti shares.

With time, more people are returning to traditional foods, and Earth Story Farms caters to this by crafting nolen gur and other treats using time-honoured methods.