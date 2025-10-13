Diwali Delights: 8 Legendary Mithai Shops Across India Every Sweet Lover Should Visit
13 October 2025
This Diwali, skip the ordinary box of sweets and discover India’s most iconic mithai shops. From Agra to Varanasi, these legends have been keeping festive flavours alive for generations.
Founded by Lekh Raj Bhagat in 1795, this Agra icon started with puri-sabzi and jalebi. Today, it’s known for the nutty, ghee-soaked Doda Barfi that’s still made the old-fashioned way.
Started in Karachi and reborn in Mumbai after Partition, this shop makes over 300 kinds of mithai. But their glossy, chewy Karachi Halwa — remains unmatched.
Founded by the son of Nobin Chandra Das, the inventor of the rasgulla. K.C. Das not only created rasmalai but also introduced canned rasgullas, taking Bengal’s sweetness to the world.
For over a century, this Triplicane treasure has lured halwa lovers from every corner. Their signature Dum Ka Roat — coal-baked, caramel-topped, and rich with ghee — is pure nostalgia in a bite.
Once from Lahore’s Anarkali Market, this family rebuilt their sweet legacy in Chandni Chowk after Partition. Their Karachi Halwa, Besan Laddoo, and Sev Pak are dripping with both ghee and history.
Hidden in Parathe Wali Galli since 1850, this shop still hums with the fragrance of desi ghee. From Ghewar to Boondi Ladoo, each sweet here tastes like old Delhi’s festive grandeur.
A century-old family shop where tradition never changed — and neither did the recipes. Their Mysore Pak, Kobri Mithai, and Badam Halwa still melt hearts, one bite at a time.
Tucked deep within Varanasi’s lanes, this ancient-looking shop has stayed delightfully untouched by time. Their Banarasi Parwal, Kesariya Peda, and Malai Gillori are as authentic as the city’s soul itself.