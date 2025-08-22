Raajwrita Dutta 22 August 2025
India’s rivers are more than lifelines for people — they’re also home to rare and remarkable creatures found nowhere else on Earth. Here are 10 fascinating species you’ll find in India’s freshwater habitats.
1. Ganges River Dolphin, Ganga River This blind dolphin navigates using echolocation — a method where it emits sounds and listens to the echoes to “see” in murky waters. It is a symbol of India’s freshwater heritage.
2. Indian Hillstream Loach, Himalayan Rivers A tiny fish perfectly built for survival, it clings to rocks in the icy, fast-flowing streams of the Himalayas, including the Teesta. Its flat body helps it thrive where few others can.
3. Indian Roofed Turtle, Yamuna Sporting a shell shaped like a temple roof, this turtle basks peacefully along riverbanks, merging tradition with nature across many northern Indian rivers.
4. Barak River Loach, Barak River, Assam A secretive species, this loach inhabits Assam’s cool Barak River streams. Rarely seen, it is a true hidden gem of India’s northeast.
5. Indian Skimmer, Chambal River With a lower beak longer than its upper, this elegant bird skims fish from the surface of the Chambal, gliding low in graceful hunting flights.
6. Gharial, Chambal River Recognisable by its long, narrow snout, the gharial is a fish-eating crocodile once found widely in India. Today, the Chambal is its last stronghold, where it plays a vital ecological role.
7. Indian Freshwater Pufferfish, Brahmaputra and Ganga basins Unlike most river fish, this unusual puffer inflates like a balloon when threatened — a quirky defence mechanism. It thrives in stretches of the Ganga and Brahmaputra.
8. Malabar River Lamprey, Western Ghats This jawless, eel-like creature lives in fast-flowing streams of the Western Ghats, a living relic of India’s ancient freshwater heritage.
9. Indian River Shad (Hilsa), Ganga and Krishna Rivers Each monsoon, shimmering hilsa migrate upstream to spawn, feeding millions along the way. They are a vital part of India’s fisheries and riverine culture.
10. Freshwater Prawn, rivers across India Widely found in Indian rivers, freshwater prawns support local communities and help keep ecosystems balanced. They are both a livelihood and a natural river cleaner.