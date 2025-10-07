Quitting Tech, He Built a Rs 2.5 Cr Vermicompost Startup With Just Dung & Earthworms

In 2017, Raj Singh, an engineer with an MBA, quit his decade-long corporate job. Wanting to be an entrepreneur and reconnect with his farming roots, he leased seven acres in Ghaziabad and began dairy farming with 40 cows.
Within a few years, the farm expanded to 250 cows. But the pandemic hit hard in 2020. Supply chains broke down, costs soared, and Raj incurred losses of nearly Rs 60 lakh per month.
Unable to sustain the dairy, he shut operations and sold most of his cattle. “I had to change or perish,” he recalls. But he wasn’t ready to give up on entrepreneurship.
Among the remains of his dairy business, the heaps of cow dung stood out. Earlier sold for little, Raj now saw its hidden value — with the help of earthworms, it could become nutrient-rich vermicompost.
This pivot led to the founding of ‘Growing Tree Organic Pvt Ltd’. His new mission: producing affordable, high-quality organic fertiliser for farmers.
Raj designed a low-cost system using banana leaves as mulch. They created a natural cooling effect, keeping compost beds stable even in Ghaziabad’s 45°C summers — perfect for earthworms.
Unlike others who rushed composting in 30 days, Raj allowed a full 90-day cycle, ensuring richer, fully decomposed vermicompost. And farmers quickly noticed the difference.
Determined to empower small-scale farmers, Raj priced his compost at just Rs 3 – 4.50 per kg, making organic farming accessible while scaling his market reach.
Starting with nearby farms, Raj built a loyal customer base. Today, his product reaches Himachal, Jammu & Kashmir, Bengaluru, Pune, and beyond, winning farmers’ trust nationwide.
Hundreds of farmers now use Raj’s compost. “My vegetables are healthier and cost less than before,” says Anand Prakash from Balia, Uttar Pradesh.
With 500 vermicompost beds producing 500 tonnes monthly, his enterprise now generates Rs 2.5 crore annually. “What others saw as waste, I saw as wealth,” says Raj.