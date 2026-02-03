In 2018, Shwetank Pathak from Narayanpur village, Uttar Pradesh, decided to take a bold step. He left his plans of becoming a teacher and started Udes Pearl Farms with just 2,000 oysters, marking the beginning of pearl farming in the village.
Intrigued by pearl farming, Shwetank trained at the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture in Orissa. With this newfound knowledge, he transformed a small pond in his backyard into a pearl farm.
Soon, his brothers, Rohit and Mohit, along with their uncle Jalaj Jeevan Pathak, left their corporate jobs to join him. They saw an opportunity to help the village by introducing innovative farming techniques.
“We began focusing on agriculture, as it had the potential to create employment for the villagers,” shares Rohit.
Pearl farming is a delicate process. Oysters are implanted with a small nucleus, and over time, pearls form. The process can take anywhere between three months to three years, depending on the type of pearl.
The brothers started with around 2,000 oysters, and within a few years, they expanded their farm to over 50,000 oysters across different districts. The pearls they cultivate fetch between Rs 90 and Rs 200 each.
Their journey didn’t stop at pearls. The Pathak family also ventured into goat rearing and growing exotic vegetables like mushrooms, diversifying their agricultural activities to boost income.
In 2020, they established Agrikaash, an initiative to train local farmers in pearl farming, beekeeping, and goat rearing. So far, they have trained over 2,000 farmers, helping them secure better livelihoods.
“We’re helping farmers stay in their hometowns rather than migrate in search of jobs,” Rohit explains. The Pathaks believe in empowering the village through sustainable farming practices.
Their efforts have not gone unnoticed. The Pathak family received recognition from various organisations for promoting self-reliance and creating employment opportunities.
Reflecting on their decision to leave their corporate jobs, Jalaj, their uncle, says, “We spent many years working in big corporations, but always felt the need to return to our roots and help the local people.”
The Pathaks are now planning to expand pearl farming into other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. They aim to continue spreading knowledge and helping more farmers increase their income.