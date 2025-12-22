The New India Farmer: This Odisha Woman Grows Saffron Indoors — Earning Rs 20 Lakh Annually

Cultivating the future
In Odisha, Sujata Agarwal grows saffron indoors, reflecting how Indian farming is evolving through knowledge, technology, and resolve.
A homemaker by profession, she nurtured an interest in gardening, with no formal exposure to commercial farming.
The COVID-19 lockdown introduced her to hydroponics, prompting her to explore soil-free cultivation within her home.
She envisioned controlled-environment farming that could transcend climate limitations and expand access to high-value crops.
She established indoor hydroponic and aeroponic systems, first growing greens and later succeeding with saffron cultivation.
Her farming venture now generates an annual income of around Rs 20 lakh, demonstrating the viability of small-scale indoor farming.
By growing saffron in Odisha, she challenged long-held assumptions about where premium crops can be grown.
Sujata believes sustained learning, experimentation, and patience are central to success in modern agriculture.
Her journey confirms that innovation and intent can unlock agricultural opportunity for women and urban households alike.
Sujata Agarwal stands as a symbol of India’s new farmer, shaping the future of agriculture through vision and perseverance.