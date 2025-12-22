The New India Farmer: This Odisha Woman Grows Saffron Indoors — Earning Rs 20 Lakh Annually

The new India Farmer

Cultivating the future

Farming evolution

In Odisha, Sujata Agarwal grows saffron indoors, reflecting how Indian farming is evolving through knowledge, technology, and resolve.

Roots outside agriculture

A homemaker by profession, she nurtured an interest in gardening, with no formal exposure to commercial farming.

The defining moment

The COVID-19 lockdown introduced her to hydroponics, prompting her to explore soil-free cultivation within her home.

Reimagining possibility

She envisioned controlled-environment farming that could transcend climate limitations and expand access to high-value crops.

From idea to practice

She established indoor hydroponic and aeroponic systems, first growing greens and later succeeding with saffron cultivation.

Realised impact

Her farming venture now generates an annual income of around Rs 20 lakh, demonstrating the viability of small-scale indoor farming.

Beyond boundaries

By growing saffron in Odisha, she challenged long-held assumptions about where premium crops can be grown.

Thoughtful approach

Sujata believes sustained learning, experimentation, and patience are central to success in modern agriculture.

Lessons learnt

Her journey confirms that innovation and intent can unlock agricultural opportunity for women and urban households alike.

The hidden revolution

Sujata Agarwal stands as a symbol of India’s new farmer, shaping the future of agriculture through vision and perseverance.