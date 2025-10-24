Across India, October swings between rain and dryness. For farmers, it’s a month of balance — watering just enough to nourish crops without letting a single drop go to waste. Here’s how to manage it smartly.
The weather in October can be unpredictable. Keeping track of forecasts helps plan irrigation carefully, ensuring you don’t water before rainfall or waste water on cool, damp days when the soil already holds moisture.
Regularly checking soil moisture — using sensors or simple methods like the finger test — helps you water only when needed. This prevents overwatering, which can damage roots.
As temperatures drop, crops require less water. Water early in the morning or late in the evening when evaporation is low. This allows moisture to reach roots effectively and reduces wastage.
Set up rainwater collection systems such as barrels, tanks, or farm ponds. Storing October’s rainfall gives you a valuable reserve to use during dry spells, reducing dependence on external sources.
Apply a thick layer of organic mulch around plants. Mulching cuts evaporation, stabilises soil temperature, and suppresses weeds — helping retain precious moisture and improving soil health over time.
Inspect irrigation infrastructure regularly. Fix leaks in pipes, taps, and pumps promptly to prevent water loss. Well-maintained systems run efficiently, saving both water and energy.
Use October as a time to assess your farm’s overall water use. Consider investing in water-saving technologies like drip irrigation, soil moisture sensors, or automated timers to improve efficiency.