This 74-YO Kerala Farmer Is Changing The Future Of Dragon Fruit Farming With New Varieties

Eight years ago, Joseph Karackadu, now 74, from Kottayam, Kerala, was visiting his son’s family in the US when he tasted dragon fruit for the first time. The fruit cost $7, but what intrigued him most was its sweet taste and potential.
The more he learned about dragon fruit, the more it fascinated him. He discovered that it required minimal care and thrived in almost any climate. This spark of curiosity soon turned into a newfound passion.
Before this, Joseph had spent years running a machine tools industry in Hyderabad. After a few failed ventures and a desire to remain active, he decided to dive into farming — a far cry from traditional retirement.
After returning to Kerala, he decided to set up a dragon fruit nursery in his hometown of Changanassery. With support from his children, he turned a 65-cent plot near his home into ‘Karackadu Orchards’.
To create the best varieties, Joseph didn’t just rely on local sources. He reached out to suppliers in Taiwan, Brazil, the Philippines, Australia, Ecuador, and the US. Today, his orchard boasts more than 20 unique types of dragon fruit.
He was amazed at how adaptable dragon fruit was. “Yes, it is an exotic fruit but you won’t believe what it can withstand. Even if you leave a stem on the farm, it will grow roots and find its grip easily within a few days,” he says.
Determined to make his mark, Joseph began developing his own dragon fruit varieties. After years of experimentation, two new types — ‘Red Chilli’ and ‘Wonder Boy’ — were born and are thriving in his orchard.
Creating a new dragon fruit variety is no quick feat. Joseph explains, “It takes at least five years to develop and get approval for a new variety.” But with patience, his work is paying off, offering more unique flavours.
Joseph’s success has led him to supply to farmers all over India. With regular bulk orders from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and other states, he now earns a monthly revenue of Rs 1 lakh.
Dragon fruit plants grow fast and spread wide, so he only replants them when there’s a bulk order. Before planting each stem on a commercial basis, Joseph also verifies the taste of its fruit, ensuring that only the most delicious ones reach the market.
The cost of a dragon fruit stem ranges from Rs 800 to Rs 4,000, depending on the variety and quality. For international buyers, shipping charges are added. Quality comes at a price, but Joseph’s customers are willing to pay for the best.
With several new varieties in the works, Joseph is planning to expand beyond just growing the plants — he hopes to sell fresh fruits in the market soon.