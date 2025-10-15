8 Farmers Are Bringing Back India’s Lost Vegetables With 3,000+ Native Seeds

15 October 2025

Centuries of taste and culture

Native seeds are heritage, nutrition, and resilience in a tiny packet -- one that carries centuries of taste and culture. Meet 8 farmers preserving and selling them so you can grow them too.

Photo Credit : 30Stades

Aadhiyagai Native Seed Farms

A Parameshwaran, an aeronautical engineer turned organic farmer has collected 350+ rare seeds—lady’s fingers, red corn, tiny gourds.

Photo Credit : The Hindu

Hariyalee Seeds

Prabhakar Rao travelled across India to collect 516 heirloom seeds of native vegetables, hand-pollinating each one. Among his collection, the Bangladesi brinjal, Poona kakadi, Magadi tomato and white okra!

Photo Credit : 30Stades

From Bengaluru

Aftab MB conserves 800+ varieties—radishes, Carolina Reapers, six-colour Bhut Jolokia on his farm in Bengaluru, and sends them across India, letting kitchens and farms taste flavours nearly lost to time.

Photo Credit : 30Stades

Gokul Farm

Anil Gavali conserved 350 rare vegetables and fruits in Pandharpur—from black tomatoes to rainbow corn. He shares seeds freely; farmers return double next season, making his farm a library of India’s edible heritage.

HOOGA Seeds

Sowmya Balasubramaniam quit IT to start HOOGA Seeds, conserving 250+ native varieties, including millets and rice.

Kalsubai Parisar Biyanee Savardhan Samiti

'Seed Mother' Rahibai Soma Popere has been collecting hundreds of nutritive, drought-resistant seeds through her women-led Self Help Group.

Karpagatharu Heirloom Seeds

Salai Arun has spent years travelling across India to collect seeds from tribal farmers. Today, 300+ rare vegetables thrive on his farm.

Photo Credit : Krishjagran.com

Bhaskara

Darlapudi Ravi left his corporate job to build a germplasm bank of 3,600 indigenous seeds. He has trained 300+ farmers, ensuring these seeds thrive for generations.