Sisters Manisha Gosain and Namita Rawat Negi turned Dehradun’s hilly land into Doon Gooseberry Farm.
Their organic produce, including gooseberries, mangoes, and more, brings in about Rs 11 lakh a year. Here is how they grow amla successfully.
Identify amla trees or open land with good sunlight and drainage. Choosing the right location is key to healthy growth and abundant fruit.
The sisters avoid chemical sprays and pesticides. You should let amla trees grow naturally under sunlight, guaranteeing tastier fruit and a healthier farm ecosystem.
Use cow dung, eggshells, and vegetable waste to enrich soil. Natural fertilisers strengthen the trees and improve fruit quality over time.
Hilly areas face water shortages. Use rainwater harvesting or efficient irrigation systems to keep trees hydrated during dry spells.
Harvesting can be a shared activity. Involve family and community to manage labour, share skills, and make farming enjoyable.
Plant vegetables or fruits like tomatoes, brinjals, mangoes, and lemons alongside amla. Diversification boosts income and reduces risk.
Turn surplus amla into chutneys, pickles, jams or juices. Processing adds value and opens opportunities for wider sales.
You may work with local women or small processors. Plan a small processing unit to expand production and empower the community.
Amla farming requires time, effort, and resilience. Stay committed through challenges like water scarcity to reap long-term rewards.