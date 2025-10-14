The 15 Million-Tree Miracle From Karnataka That Even The New York Times Couldn’t Ignore
14 October 2025
A decade ago, Vijayapura in Karnataka faced crippling droughts, extreme heat, and almost no greenery. It was left with a forest cover of just 0.17%.
By 2016, the drought crisis could no longer be ignored. A large-scale greening campaign took shape that year, and the people of Vijayapura came together to bring it to life.
According to a New York Times report, around Rs 2 billion was mobilised through the Forest Department, social organisations, and private investors to support the effort.
Canals and elevated ducts were built to divert river water, which boosted groundwater levels and gave future plantations a chance to survive.
Dedicated nurseries nurtured over 200 native species such as banyan, neem, jamun, and tamarind, creating biodiversity at scale.
Incentives encouraged farmers to grow trees on private land, improving soil health and protecting their crops.
The Forest Department distributed saplings either free of cost or at subsidised rates — sometimes under Rs 10 — making tree planting affordable for every household.
Planting trees soon became a part of everyday life. Schools added drives to their lessons, offices organised regular plantation activities, and families began celebrating weddings, birthdays, and festivals by gifting saplings instead of sweets.
Today, Vijayapura stands transformed. With 15 million trees planted since 2016, the district is greener, cooler, and brimming with life. Wildlife such as blackbucks, leopards, snakes, and birds have returned, signalling the revival of an entire ecosystem.
From dust storms to shade, from drought to flowing streams — Vijayapura’s journey proves that when people stand together, even the harshest land can heal.