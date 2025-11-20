87000+ Rainwater Tanks Transform a Rajasthan Desert District via an IAS Officer’s ‘Catch the Rain’ Drive
20 November 2025
Overwhelmed by the Barmer water scarcity, 64 women jumped into deep tanks and died in 2022. Witnessing this, IAS Tina Dabi knew the district needed a lifeline. Her Catch the Rain campaign became a national blueprint.
Her thought: Why not store rainwater right where people live? And that’s how the ‘Tanka Model’ began! She ensured that every new house built under rural schemes had tanka connectivity.
By December 2024, over 87,000 rainwater tanks were built across the district. Rainwater was collected from rooftops. Old lakes, ponds, and stepwells were revived.
She also encouraged locked covers and hand-pump systems on tankas — a simple innovation that prevents contamination and protects women who fetch water.
Thanks to this model, rainwater can now be stored for 3–4 months as drinkable water in villages. Barmer is now a model district for water conservation.
Tina Dabi’s innovation also earned national recognition. President Droupadi Murmu honoured her with the ‘Pratham Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Award’, along with a ₹2-crore prize for the district.
Imagine — if every home in India saved rainwater, future water crises could disappear.