This Engineer Planted 1 Lakh Trees & Built 10 ‘Oxygen Parks’ Across Rajasthan

Identifying the challenge

In 2019, a WhatsApp forward drew software engineer Ajit Singh’s attention to the alarming groundwater depletion in Rajasthan’s Shekhawati region. A majority of the population depends on the water resource for their livelihood needs.

A vision takes shape

Deeply moved, Ajit Singh shifted his focus to environmental action. He pledged to plant trees across multiple districts of Rajasthan, a promise he would keep barefoot, as a reminder of his purpose.

Facing early challenges

When he began planting saplings, people questioned his efforts. “How do you know they’ll survive?” they asked. Admitting that financing these projects isn’t always easy, Ajit says he often spends all his earnings on them.

The breakthrough moment

Soon, the ‘oxygen parks’ — a cluster of around 5,000 trees — began flourishing across Rajasthan. Barren land began transforming into dense green forests.

Scaling against odds

Through his ‘Dharti Maa Harit Shringar Yatra’, Ajit kept the movement going across villages. When funds ran low, his wife stepped in to mortgage her jewellery to help buy saplings and irrigation equipment.

Impact created

Today, over 1 lakh trees stand tall across Rajasthan. Water tables have risen, birds have returned, and once-barren land now breathes again.

Lessons from failure

Tree planting taught Ajit patience. Forests don’t grow overnight. Care, consistency, and faith matter more than instant results.

Redefining the landscape

Ajit’s work stands in the form of 10 oxygen parks that he has created across Rajasthan — across Sikar’s Chhinchhas village (5), Tonk’s Bagri village, Bikaner’s Badrasar village and Sharah Nathaniya villages, Bhilwara’s Khohra Kalan village, and Jaipur’s Sanjariya village.

They are now thriving ecosystems with ponds and medicinal plants, showing how grassroots action can revive fragile regions.

Leaving behind a legacy

Ajit’s journey proves that one determined individual can spark a lasting green movement.