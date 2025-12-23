Gujarat Built a Living Earthquake Memorial With 5 Lakh Trees

23 December 2025

TBI Team
Dec 23, 2025, 01:58 PM
Photo Credit : Smritivanearthquakemuseum.com

In 2001, a 7.9-magnitude earthquake tore through Kutch, claiming over 13,000 lives and flattening entire villages. Years later, Gujarat chose to remember — with 5 lakh trees, not stone.

That vision became 'Smritivan' — a Forest of Memories. Rising on Bhujiyo Dungar hill, it transforms grief into green life, overlooking a city that learned to heal.

Photo Credit : Vinay Panjwani

The centrepiece of Smritivan is its Miyawaki forest — over 5 lakh trees planted densely to create a thriving, self-sustaining ecosystem. Even in one of India’s hottest regions, the forest cools the air, holds soil, and brings birds back.

Photo Credit : Smritivan Earthquake Museum

The forest surrounds the Earthquake Memorial & Museum. Not a gallery you walk past, but a space you walk through, where every block tells a story of loss, resilience, and hope.

Seven architecturally distinct blocks guide the journey — from Rebirth to Renew — using immersive design to explain geology, risk, and resilience.

The site is as sustainable as it is meaningful. A 1+ MW solar plant powers the entire memorial, making Smritivan energy self-reliant and future-ready.

Outside, memory merges with nature. 50 check-dam reservoirs, engraved with victims’ names, recharge groundwater and nourish the forest that remembers them.

Hilltop sunpoints, shaded trails, and long pathways invite visitors to slow down, reflect, and see how design can heal land and people together.

Today, Smritivan is among the world’s most beautiful museums, shortlisted at Prix Versailles 2024. A reminder that India didn’t just rebuild after loss — it chose to grow, regenerate, and remember.

Photo Credit : Smritivan Earthquake Museum