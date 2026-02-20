What Mizoram Can Teach The Rest Of India About Civic Sense

Think civic sense is just a trending hashtag? In Mizoram, it’s a daily habit—woven into streets, railway stations, markets, and homes. Here’s what the rest of India can learn.
Messy trains and littered streets are familiar across India. But in Mizoram, passengers manage their own trash without reminders, although it wasn’t always like this. When Sairang station was inaugurated, trash piled up within 24 hours!
Today, it’s common to see passengers tying their trash in small bags and hanging them neatly, making it easy for staff to collect. No announcements, no policing—just respect, accountability, and habit.
It’s not just at railway stations. Biate, a town of under 2,500, became Open Defecation-Free in 2016 and Mizoram’s cleanest town in 2017. The secret? Not fines, but engaged, responsible residents.
In the early 2000’s, The Young Mizo Association (YMA) led the way, organising street cleaning, teaching kids, guiding households on waste segregation, and supporting community events. They made civic responsibility easy to follow.
Even in Aizawl, litter is rare, honking is minimal, and women walk freely at night. The result? Cleaner streets, safer communities, and pride in public spaces.
Clean and safe spaces aren’t built overnight. They’re built every day by ordinary people who choose to care. Imagine if every state followed Mizoram’s lead. Inspired? Start small: carry your trash, clean up after yourself, teach others.