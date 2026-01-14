At 11000 Feet In Himalayas, 14-YO Picked Up The Trash Everyone Else Ignored

From a snow-kissed shrine to school corridors in Meerut, Sawan’s journey is powered by one idea: if you can see the mess, you can fix it. And it all started when he was just 14.
In Class IX, Sawan saw taps running carelessly. While others walked past, he spoke up — ignored at first, until a science teacher spotted his spark and gave him the school assembly stage.
That short speech on saving water changed the atmosphere. Taps were shut. Friends paid attention. And in that quiet shift, a bigger purpose was born.
With a few classmates and a strong sense of duty, Sawan founded the Environment Club — a student idea that soon became a youth movement powered by action.
In ten years, it reached 800+ schools, teaching water wisdom, placing earthen pots for birds, and urging communities to choose nature over plastic and Chinese manjha.
In 2022, the world recognised his work with the Earth Day Hero Award. But for Sawan, the real prize was seeing habits change and streets grow cleaner.
Recently, his journey led him to Budha Madhyamaheshwar. The Chaukhamba peaks stood majestic. The air felt sacred. But the ground was littered with plastic bottles and wrappers.
Not as a tourist, but as a caretaker, he put on his Environment Club T-shirt and began a silent clean-up, carrying the waste down the 1.5 km trail to a temple dustbin.
You don’t need a club or a title to start. Just care. Carry your waste back. Pick up one extra piece. Be the reason a place stays beautiful.