How A Toxic River Came Back To Life In Maharashtra
5 January 2026
Years ago, the Kham River in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was a lifeline for the city. Its ancient stepwells and aqueducts (Nehers) provided clean drinking water to thousands.
But over time, it became a toxic, stinking wasteland. "Nobody wanted to go near it. People forgot it was a river, calling it a nallah (sewer)", says Natasha Zarine of EcoSattva, an environmental consulting firm, told CityFix.
By 2020, the Kham River was at its breaking point. But today, it's a shining example of how community-led action can revive even the most polluted ecosystems.
EcoSattva, along with city-led groups, launched a multi-pronged restoration initiative. A 6-month study mapped pollution sources, garbage hotspots, and sewage inflows.
Orthophoto surveys and data analysis were used to create a strategic plan. Then a special task force was formed to clean and dredge the river.
Over 54 acres of riparian zones were restored through this effort. 11 freshwater springs were also revived, and 94,000 native trees were planted.
To prevent future pollution, the team worked with the municipality to upgrade the infrastructure: physical barriers on bridges to block illegal dumping, garbage traps, and sewage diversion systems.
EcoSattva also launched Unnati Waste Management Services, integrating 600+ sanitation workers into municipal jobs – raising awareness about recycling and reducing the waste ending up in the Kham.
The team also identified and cleaned up 110 Garbage Vulnerable Points, where solid waste entered the river – many were turned into pocket parks that celebrate native plants and local art.
The result? The Kham River isn’t just cleaner — it’s become a cultural hub. Community activities are thriving – Birdwatching tours, biodiversity walks, and women-led workshops.
More than 1 million people have participated in waterfront activities and over 25,000 households now benefit from waste collection services. What’s more, the Kham River has been flood-free for over 2 years!
The Kham is also India's first seasonal river to have an Urban River Management Plan through the River Cities Alliance, an initiative focused on the sustainable management of urban rivers.
In 2024, the Kham River Restoration Mission won the $100,000 St Andrews Prize for the Environment – a global success story that proves that no river is beyond saving.