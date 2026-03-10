Amidst LPG Shortage In Bengaluru, Could Electric And Solar Cooking Shape The Future?

Recent LPG supply disruptions in Bengaluru have left many restaurants worried about keeping their kitchens running. Even a short shortage can halt operations for businesses that rely heavily on commercial gas cylinders.
But amid the uncertainty, the crisis has sparked an important question — is it time for restaurants to rethink how their kitchens are powered?
LPG has long powered India’s restaurant kitchens. But as a fossil fuel dependent on global supply chains and prices, it can also be unpredictable.
Many cafés, cloud kitchens, and quick-service restaurants are already shifting to electric cooking equipment like induction stoves, electric griddles. These offer precise heat control, consistency, and safer kitchen environments.
Unlike LPG cylinders that require refills and logistics, electric kitchens run on a stable power connection. Induction cooking heats cookware directly, making it faster, energy-efficient, and easier to control.
Electric cooking can make kitchens safer for staff. Without gas cylinders, the risk of leaks or explosions is reduced. It also produces less smoke and heat, improving working conditions.
Electric kitchens can also pair well with rooftop solar panels. Restaurants can generate their own power, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and moving toward cleaner, self-sustaining kitchens.
India’s food industry serves millions of meals daily. Switching to electric cooking powered by renewables could cut emissions, lower long-term costs, and build more sustainable businesses.
The Bengaluru shortage is a reminder that diversifying energy sources matters. Investing in electric kitchens today could help build a cleaner, greener future for India’s food industry.