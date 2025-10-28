One Shelf to 150 Schools: How Mobile Libraries Are Transforming Rural Classrooms in Maharashtra

In a Zilla Parishad school, children sit wide-eyed as storybooks come alive. For many, it’s their first time reading for joy rather than exams.
This change is driven by Chetan Pardeshi, a Pune-based professional who left his corporate career to start S for Schools, bringing mobile libraries to rural classrooms.
What began with just one bookshelf in a government school in 2016 has now grown into a movement reaching over 150 schools across Maharashtra.
The model is simple yet powerful: five schools in a cluster, fifty books per school, rotated every six months by volunteers to keep collections fresh.
For first-generation learners, colourful storybooks are a revelation. Reading becomes fun, playful, and free from pressure.
Teachers see the difference. Students are forming sentences in English, reading aloud confidently, and holding basic conversations with ease.
The joy spills into homes. Children borrow books even during holidays — sometimes bringing their parents along to listen to stories.
Volunteers are the backbone of this movement. From long road trips to book drives, they donate time, effort, and books to keep shelves alive.
Libraries spark more than reading. Schools now host speech contests, essay writing, and storytelling competitions, giving students new platforms to shine.
“English is a bridge,” says Chetan. Storybooks help children think, dream, and express themselves beyond the limits of their immediate world.
From a single shelf to a statewide movement, S for Schools proves that a simple idea can empower children with confidence, language skills, and hope for the future.
