This IAS Officer in Tonk Is Using AI to Turn Fear of Maths Into Confidence for Students
10 October 2025
In Tonk, Rajasthan, IAS officer Saumya Jha launched a new AI-programme in 353 government schools to tackle math anxiety.
Many students were struggling in maths, hitting plateaus in scores. Confidence in core subjects was low.
IAS officer Saumya Jha noticed a gap during school visits: children had big dreams involving tech but avoided subjects like maths due to lack of confidence.
An AI-led learning initiative was launched in September 2024 to provide personalised, bilingual support — with real-time solutions, topic-wise tests, etc.
Bilingual AI tutor that solves textbook questions live. Generates practice questions/tests automatically. Tailors difficulty based on student performance.
Version 1 launched in September 2024. Version 2 introduced in January 2025 with analytics, weekly tests & standardised teaching calendars Covers 353 senior secondary govt schools in Tonk.
Aman Gujar, who used to score ~55 in maths, improved by 10 points after using the AI tools. Maths felt more manageable, and confidence grew.
Teachers are overloaded with extra duties. Seasonal absenteeism (e.g., during the Rabi harvest) affects continuity. Limited exposure to question formats used in exams (objective, fill-in, etc.)
Tonk’s pass rate in Math jumped to 96.4% in 2025 board exams — up 3% from 2024. First division (high scores) rose from 23% in 2024 to 28.23% in 2025. Tonk outperformed state averages.
Intend to expand AI-learning modules to English & Science. Goal: reduce fear of core subjects, build confidence, and close education gaps in underserved communities. This shows how blending tech + local leadership + targeted support can drive change.
