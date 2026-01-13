At 83, Karnataka Teacher Helps 1 Lakh Students Win Rs 5 Crore Scholarships

At 83, when most slow down… one man from rural Karnataka still rides his old bike every day — to help 1 lakh students win scholarships worth Rs 5 crore.
Born into a poor farming family in Karpe, K Narayana Naik walked 16 km barefoot to school every day and later earned his B.Ed and M A in Kannada and Hindi.
At 20, he began teaching in primary and high schools, later becoming a school inspector. He saw bright students drop out simply for lack of money.
He realised most students didn’t even know scholarships existed. Naik started collecting info and guiding them. Within a year, his college received Rs 10 lakh in scholarship funds.
After retiring in 2001, he turned this mission full-time, visiting schools, colleges, and even students’ homes across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.
Naik helps students fill forms, gather documents, and apply for scholarships. He also connects them to NGOs and foundations for extra support.
He spends over half of his Rs 40,000 pension on travel and direct support. For him, it’s not charity — it’s duty to ensure no student is left behind.
The impact is clear: over 1 lakh students, Rs 5 crore in scholarships — a true generational shift in access to education.