This IIT Campus Lets Students Learn Inside a Forest With Deer Crossings & Natural Lakes

Imagine walking to class and slowing down because a herd of deer is crossing the road. At IIT Madras, this is part of daily life. Learning here unfolds inside a living forest, where classrooms share space with lakes, trees, and wildlife.
The IIT Madras campus was carved out of a natural forest that once formed part of Guindy National Park, making nature the first resident of this space.
Here, world-class education comes with deer crossings. Over 250 deer and blackbuck roam freely, turning everyday campus life into a lesson in coexistence.
With nearly 100 bird species and over 40 kinds of butterflies, IIT Madras comes alive in the air with every tree, lake and path buzzing with wings in motion.
Natural lakes and wetlands dot the campus, supporting frogs, fish, reptiles, and birds. These spaces do more than sustain biodiversity. They shape how students experience their surroundings every day.
Founded by students in 2002, Prakriti is IIT Madras’ nature club, which leads wildlife walks, tree counts, and awareness drives, keeping conservation at the heart of campus life.
Here, ecology is not limited to textbooks. Students see, experience, and understand how urban spaces and wildlife can grow together with care and intent.
Speed limits are lower. Green corridors stay protected. The design reminds people to slow down, adapt, and share space with the life around them.