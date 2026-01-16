This IIT Campus Lets Students Learn Inside a Forest With Deer Crossings & Natural Lakes

Nishtha Kawrani
Jan 16, 2026, 10:00 AM
Photo Credit : Reddit and Heritage centre IIT Madras

Imagine walking to class and slowing down because a herd of deer is crossing the road. At IIT Madras, this is part of daily life. Learning here unfolds inside a living forest, where classrooms share space with lakes, trees, and wildlife.

Photo Credit : Casual Walker

A forest that became a campus

The IIT Madras campus was carved out of a natural forest that once formed part of Guindy National Park, making nature the first resident of this space.

Photo Credit : Flicker

Morning commutes with deer

Here, world-class education comes with deer crossings. Over 250 deer and blackbuck roam freely, turning everyday campus life into a lesson in coexistence.

Photo Credit : Heritage centre IIT Madras

Wings, feathers & fluttering colour

With nearly 100 bird species and over 40 kinds of butterflies, IIT Madras comes alive in the air with every tree, lake and path buzzing with wings in motion.

Photo Credit : Heritage centre IIT Madras

Lakes, wetlands & life

Natural lakes and wetlands dot the campus, supporting frogs, fish, reptiles, and birds. These spaces do more than sustain biodiversity. They shape how students experience their surroundings every day.

Photo Credit : Heritage centre IIT Madras

Meet Prakriti: Nature’s voice

Founded by students in 2002, Prakriti is IIT Madras’ nature club, which leads wildlife walks, tree counts, and awareness drives, keeping conservation at the heart of campus life.

Photo Credit : Casual Walker

Learning beyond classrooms

Here, ecology is not limited to textbooks. Students see, experience, and understand how urban spaces and wildlife can grow together with care and intent.

Photo Credit : Reddit

Nature sets the rules here

Speed limits are lower. Green corridors stay protected. The design reminds people to slow down, adapt, and share space with the life around them.

Photo Credit : Heritage centre IIT Madras