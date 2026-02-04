IIT-JEE Topper With Perfect 360/360 Score Shares How To Prepare

TBI Team
Feb 04, 2026, 10:09 AM

Kalpit Veerwal, famous for scoring a perfect 360/360 in the JEE Mains 2017 exam — believes that the right attitude determines everything.

The 24-year-old from Udaipur grew up in a middle-class household where education was always given top priority.

His father, a nurse, was determined that his sons should have access to opportunities and resources that he himself never had.

Today, Kalpit takes pride in earning a BTech degree from IIT Bombay, one of India’s most prestigious institutions.

With education deeply valued at home, Kalpit’s journey with competitive exams began when he was just 12 years old.

Looking back, he says his curiosity and willingness to look beyond textbooks played a crucial role in his success.

“There were times when I was reminded that I came from a small city and was competing against students from Mumbai and Delhi, some with IAS officers as parents,” he recalls.

“But I knew that whatever I lacked in background, I could make up for through hard work.”

According to Kalpit, achieving a top score in JEE Mains is the result of several key factors working together.

1. The syllabus is the core:

“I began taking my coaching material very seriously and kept mock papers as my main focus.”

2. Passion is key:

“Attempt the exam only if you genuinely want to. True passion is what makes you give your best.”

3. Enjoy the process:

Pressure is natural in competitive exams, but Kalpit encourages students to enjoy learning the subjects. It helps reduce stress.

4. Past year papers matter:

As the exam approaches, he advises avoiding new topics and focusing instead on revision and previous question papers.

5. Talent needs hard work:

“I may grasp concepts faster, but talent is useless unless you work hard to build on it.”

6. Trust your instincts:

After the exam, many believed Kalpit had made a mistake in one answer, but he trusted his method — and it turned out to be correct.

While many of his classmates sat for campus placements, Kalpit chose a different path and decided to build something of his own.

Today, over two lakh students have accessed free content on his YouTube channel, AcadBoost, while more than 11,000 students have benefited from his paid courses.

