Raajwrita Dutta 25 August 2025
Want to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi sustainably? Here’s where you can obtain eco-friendly Ganesha idols: in Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai.
1. Hyderabad - GHMC clay idol distribution The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is distributing 200,000 clay Ganesha idols, made from biodegradable materials, across 150 ward offices on 25 to 26 August 2025.
2. Hyderabad - HMDA’s “Eco Ganesha” campaign The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will distribute 100,000 free eight-inch clay idols at 34 locations across the city from 24 to 26 August 2025.
3. Hyderabad - Artisanal eco idols Hyderabad artisans from areas such as Dhoolpet and Mangalhat are crafting creative, eco‑friendly idols using plantable materials.
5. Tree Ganesha (Mumbai pickup) Tree Ganesha offers plantable idols made of red soil, organic fertiliser, natural colours, and seeds. It is available for self‑pickup in Mumbai (Worli, Andheri, Thane, and Sanpada).
6. Chennai - Sevalaya’s plantable seed Ganeshas Sevalaya, a Chennai-based non-governmental organisation, offers eco‑friendly Ganeshas made of clay and seeds. After immersion, plant the idol and watch it grow.
7. Delhi - Karol Bagh eco‑friendly dealers In Karol Bagh, New Delhi, several dealers offer biodegradable clay, papier-mache, and natural‑fibre Ganesha idols across a wide price range to suit all budgets.
8. Mumbai - Eco Ganesha workshops Mumbai now hosts local eco‑friendly idol‑making workshops where you can craft your own idols using sustainable clay materials, blending tradition, creativity, and environmental care.
Whether you prefer online shopping or in‑city pick‑ups, these suppliers and workshops make it easy to choose eco‑friendly Ganeshas.