By Raajwrita Dutta 22 August 2025
Representational image
For the first time in decades, a chital was spotted near Badkhal Lake in Faridabad’s Aravalli hills, a dominant sign of nature’s return.
Representational image
Spotted deer once roamed in the Aravallis. But rampant mining, urbanisation, and habitat loss drove them out by the late 20th century.
Representational image
Wildlife nearly vanished A 2017 Wildlife Institute survey revealed alarming declines in native species; chitals had nearly disappeared from the Faridabad landscape.
Representational image
Now, years later, the chital has returned. Experts view this as a sign that the forest is slowly recovering from decades of neglect.
Representational image
Why now? Officials believe habitat recovery around Badkhal Lake, reduced mining, and greener corridors made the area hospitable once again.
A wildlife corridor Badkhal lies on a key route connecting the Aravallis with Asola–Bhatti Sanctuary and Delhi Ridge, offering safe passage to roaming animals.
Representational image
Experts weigh in Experts stress the need to protect and reconnect forest corridors, giving wildlife like chitals the space to move and repopulate naturally.
Representational image
Wildlife biologist Dr Sumit Dookia and Aravalli conservationist Sunil Harsana urge action to safeguard this fragile ecological recovery.
Representational image
Wildlife biologist Dr Sumit Dookia and Aravalli conservationist Sunil Harsana urge action to safeguard this fragile ecological recovery.
The chital’s return reminds us, even in damaged ecosystems, life finds a way if we offer protection, patience, and respect.
Representational image