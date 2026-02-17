The Girl From Kadapa Who Turned Village Cricket Into a World Cup Dream

Nishtha Kawrani
Feb 17, 2026, 03:00 PM

From a small Andhra village to taking 14 wickets at the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, Shree Charani’s rise is powered by grit, family faith, and one person who believed before the world did.

Photo Credit : Cric Tracker

Meet Shree Charani

Shree Charani, a left-arm spinner from Yerramala Palle in Andhra Pradesh, began her journey on dusty village grounds, long before the world knew her name.

Photo Credit : Instagram/ @_sree_charani_

Falling in love with the game

She tried badminton, athletics and kho-kho. But cricket kept calling her back, until it became more than a hobby.

Photo Credit : The New Indian Express

Choosing cricket for real

What began as play slowly turned serious. Even after brief pauses, her heart returned to cricket — the one dream she couldn’t ignore.

Photo Credit : ESPN Cric Info

Stepping into competitive cricket

In 2022, she earned her debut for Andhra, stepping into the competitive circuit with quiet determination and a hunger to prove herself.

Photo Credit : One Cricket

Making selectors take notice

Consistent performances in Under-23 tournaments proved her grit. With every spell, she showed she belonged at a higher level.

Photo Credit : ESPN Cric Info

The big break arrives

Her domestic success opened the doors to the Women’s Premier League in 2025 — a breakthrough that placed her among the country’s best.

Photo Credit : India Today

Wearing the India jersey

Soon came the ultimate honour of representing India. From village grounds to the national squad, her years of patience finally paid off.

Photo Credit : ANI News

World Cup statement

At the 2025 ODI World Cup, she claimed 14 wickets, finishing as India’s second-highest wicket-taker on the global stage.

Photo Credit : Instagram/ @_sree_charani_

A first for her district

She became the first woman cricketer from Kadapa district to play for India, turning her success into regional pride.

Photo Credit : The Hindu

The work behind the glory

Behind every spell was relentless discipline — early training sessions, fitness drills, recovery routines and an unshakable focus on improvement.

Photo Credit : Instagram/ @_sree_charani_

Family that never wavered

When neighbours questioned her choices, her family stood firm. Their belief became her strongest foundation.

Photo Credit : Facebook Cricket for India and Mid-Day

Kishore Mama’s Faith

Her uncle, ‘Kishore mama’, saw her potential early on. He encouraged her, stood by her decisions, and became one of the biggest forces behind her rise.

Photo Credit : The Indian Express

Finding strength in the team

With the Indian squad, she found mentorship and sisterhood — a support system that sharpened her confidence.

Photo Credit : Instagram/@_sree_charani_

Her message to young women

Her advice is simple: if you truly want something, go for it. Believe in yourself. The rest will follow.

Photo Credit : Instagram/ @_sree_charani_

More than a cricketer

Today, Shree Charani is more than a bowler. She’s proof that small beginnings can lead to the biggest stages.

Photo Credit : Instagram/@_sree_charani_