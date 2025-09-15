Mocked as ‘Vela’, He’s Fed Patients, Ferried the Dead & Raised Rs 1 Cr for Himachal’s Flood Relief

People in Shimla called him ‘Vela’ — someone with too much free time. But Sarbjeet Singh Bobby made ‘idle’ his mission: every day, he fills spare hours helping those nobody else would.
He grew up with little, dropping out after class 5 because his family couldn’t afford more. But hardship seeded empathy. What began at the local gurdwara — organising blood camps — soon turned lifelong.
Even Bobby’s own mother jokes he’s always ‘idle’. Does it offend him? Not at all. “I am thankful the almighty made me vela so I could spend my time serving humanity”, he said.
For nearly two decades, Bobby hasn’t just donated blood — he’s rallied his community and collected over 30,000 units, nearly 60% of Himachal’s supply. His phone never sleeps, ready for any emergency.
When paid drivers refused, Bobby stepped up. He’s ferried more than 5,000 bodies, including those unclaimed at hospital morgues, ensuring everyone’s last journey is dignified — day, night, rain, or winter.
On his van is a message: “Donate eyes before dying. My mother donated hers.” Bobby doesn’t just serve — he inspires others to give till their last breath.
Patients travel from far-flung villages to Shimla’s hospitals. Some barely eat. Bobby’s NGO, Almighty Blessings, now runs free canteens outside Shimla’s cancer hospitals. Tea, porridge, dal-chawal — every morning, hot food waits.
Bobby started 22 roti banks, rallying hundreds of families to make chapatis daily for hospital patients. “Initially, I found funds all by myself. Now, I get donations from generous people,” he said.
When floods devastated Seraj & Kullu, Bobby led relief — quietly raising over ₹1 crore and sending truckloads of rice, dal, blankets, and mats to families amid chaos and politics. His whole life is proof: Idle hands, in his case, are never empty.