He Left a Dream Job in Europe to Revive His Tribal Village’s Dying Art — Meet Jharkhand’s Rajeev Ranjan
3 November 2025
3 November 2025
Would you leave a thriving career in Europe and return to your tribal village? Jharkand's Rajeev Ranjan did exactly this -- and for the most heartwarming reason. Here's his story.
Rajeev grew up in Belabeltaul, a small village in Jharkhand, where schools stayed shut for weeks and learning was a rare gift. A gift he embraced with both hands, building a tech career for himself.
But one encounter at a Delhi railway station would shift his path entirely. Rajeev saw runaway children huddled in the cold — some trafficked, others lost. That night, he couldn’t unsee their faces.
Rajeev quit corporate life, joined an NGO, and worked across Jharkhand, Bihar, and UP — learning that real empowerment is dignity & opportunity, not just money.
His journey soon took him to Europe, representing India at UNESCO’s Youth Innovators Program. He learnt how communities rebuild themselves — but during a visit home, he saw his own village had hardly changed.
Schools lacked teachers, fields lacked hope, and amid the struggle for survival, tribal art was vanishing. Sohrai, Khovar, Dokra, Patkar motifs — skills passed for generations — were fading fast.
Determined to turn things around, he left Europe for good and founded 'Winner With You' to revive tribal arts. He then trained women artisans in using their folk art skills to make modern products — canvas, trays, saris, and home décor.
Today, over 300 such women earn with dignity. Their work is sold across the nation and proudly displayed in public buildings. Thanks to Rajeev, his village's traditions are no longer fading — they're alive, empowered, and shaping the future.