From Hidden Cameras to Historic Change: The Man Who Helped Rajasthan Restore Its Child Sex Ratio
17 November 2025
17 November 2025
He once stepped into a clinic with a pregnant woman and a hidden camera — not for a story, but to expose one. That’s Rajan Choudhary — journalist turned saviour, known as the Friend of the Unborn.
Rajasthan once had clinics where you could whisper “sex test” to an auto driver and be taken straight inside. For a few thousand rupees, a girl’s life vanished before it began.
By 2011, Rajasthan’s child sex ratio had plunged to 888 girls for every 1,000 boys — a chilling reflection of a culture that equated sons with worth and daughters with burden.
That’s when outrage turned into action. Journalist Rajan Choudhary from Jhunjhunu founded SRKPS — a small NGO with a bold mission: to stop illegal sex-selective abortions and bring the guilty to justice.
His weapon? Undercover decoy stings. Pregnant volunteers posed as patients, hidden cameras rolled. The moment cash exchanged hands for a sex test or abortion, the trap closed. Each arrest carried up to 7 years in jail.
But courage came with a cost. Bribes. Threats. Sleepless nights. One doctor even tried to silence Rajan with Rs 50 lakh. He refused — because silence meant complicity.
Soon, his work drew the Rajasthan government’s attention. Together, they set up India’s first special bureau for female foeticide, with 40 officers under the National Health Mission.
And the results spoke for themselves. By 2017–18, Rajasthan’s child sex ratio rose to 946 girls per 1,000 boys.
Behind those numbers are hundreds of brave women who risked their safety to save unborn sisters. And behind them stands one man, who chose to act when everyone else stayed quiet. Rajan Choudhary — the Friend of the Unborn.