How One Pune Society Reduced Fear of Stray Dogs With a Simple Feeding Plan

In Hinjawadi’s Megapolis Sangria, stray dogs roamed freely, causing fear and complaints. Instead of conflict, the society asked: “What if the problem isn’t the dogs but the lack of structure?”
Soon, a designated feeding zone was created within the society. It was carefully planned —away from entrances, away from parking areas, and far from children’s play spaces.
Feeding was done at fixed times every day. This consistency helped dogs understand when and where food would be available — reducing roaming and uncertainty across the premises.
Volunteers ensured leftover food was cleared after every feeding. The feeding spot was cleaned regularly. As a result, hygiene improved and so did trust between residents and caregivers.
Soon, something remarkable happened. The dogs stopped wandering aimlessly. Stress behaviours reduced. Aggression dropped. The community began to feel calmer — and safer.
Residents also noticed the difference. Senior citizens felt confident stepping out again. Children returned to playing freely. Common areas felt peaceful, not tense.
Animal welfare groups quietly applauded the move. Because this wasn’t about feeding dogs — it was about coexisting with dignity, without conflict.
What makes this powerful? It’s simple. Low-cost. Replicable. And doesn’t need special permissions, only empathy and coordination. Should this model be replicated across India?