From Music to Forests: The Padma Award 2026 Winners Who Changed Lives Across India

She spent decades teaching and performing Hindustani classical violin. Through concerts and classrooms across India, she trained generations of students.
He worked with soil and seeds all his life. By saving native varieties and sharing resilient crops with nearby farmers..
She believed music belonged to everyone. Through teaching, writing, and free lessons, she opened access to music education for students who lacked resources but carried deep curiosity.
She stood in goal for India season after season. With discipline, resilience, and match-saving stops, she became a trusted presence for Indian women’s hockey during its toughest matches.
She focused on newborns fighting to survive. By founding a human milk bank in Mumbai, she ensured premature and sick babies received safe nutrition.
They spent decades in tribal Chhattisgarh, providing accessible medical care in remote areas.
After retiring from the police, he continued to serve. Every morning in Mohali, he cleaned public spaces himself.
For over four decades, she planted and protected trees on barren land in Alappuzha, growing it into a living forest that now shelters thousands of plants and birds.