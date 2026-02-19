This Man Has Served 10 Million Free Meals In 10 Years & Runs Humanity Hospital

At 22, student Mohd Sujathullah used his pocket money to feed a stranger at Secunderabad Railway Station. That morning, he found his purpose. Today, he's served 10 MILLION meals.
Starting with just a few meals at Secunderabad Railway Station, Sujathullah's efforts grew into a daily ritual of serving breakfast to over 1,000 people at government hospitals.
Every morning, rain or shine, he serves hot upma and chutney, ensuring each meal meets his high standards of quality.
His commitment led to the creation of the Humanity First Foundation, through which he has provided over 10 million free meals.
In 2022, he expanded his mission by opening Humanity Hospital in Hyderabad, operating on a ‘no loss, no profit’ model to further support those in need.
With a PharmD in hand, he chose the streets over labs, people over profits. Every morning, he tastes each meal—nothing less than love reaches the hungry. This isn’t charity. This is pure humanity.