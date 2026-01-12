After Road Tragedy, These 6 Indians Stepped Up With Helmets, CPR & Safer Streets To Protect Strangers

This National Road Safety Week, we look at what followed for a few ordinary Indians who chose to act, turning grief and empathy into a commitment to protect others.
When Piyush Tewari lost his cousin in a road accident, he saw fear stop people from helping. His advocacy later helped shape India’s Good Samaritan Law.
After losing his teenage son to a pothole-related accident in 2015, Dadarao Bilhore chose action over anger. Armed with a shovel and grief, he began filling potholes himself .
Dr Maya Tandon spent decades training ordinary people in CPR and emergency response so that bystanders can save lives before help arrives. Her work has impacted over one lakh individuals.
Jagdish Baweja lost a close family member in a crash years ago. Since then, he has spent mornings at traffic intersections guiding vehicles and spreading safety awareness.
Veeramani Sekar — a hearing-impaired bank manager — turned a near accident into a purpose. He began miming road safety messages at traffic signals.
Known as the ‘Helmet Man of India’, this law graduate from Bihar has distributed over 60,000 helmets across 22 states. His mission began after a close friend died in a accident.