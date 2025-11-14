Have Excess Food After Events? These Initiatives Ensure It Reaches Those Who Need It Most
14 November 2025
Bengaluru’s ‘Helping Heroes India’ picks up leftover food from events and redistributes it to those in need, making every meal count.
‘Robin Hood Army’ feeds 1,000+ people weekly in Mumbai and Bengaluru, transforming leftover food into life-saving meals for the underprivileged.
The members of ‘Mumbai Dabbawala Association’ work overtime to collect leftover food from caterers, households, and parties, and take it to the hungry.
‘Bee The Change’ in Bengaluru brings surplus food from cafes and bakeries to low-income communities at 1/3 the cost — it’s all done with love and care.
The ‘Kolkata We Care’ initiative ensures excess food from parties and celebrations is redirected to the city’s poor. Food ATMs have also been set up outside restaurants.
The ‘No Food Waste’ initiatives in Chennai & Hyderabad encourage people to donate leftover food to local shelters and homeless communities — helping thousands each month.
What can YOU do? Next time you have extra food after an event, think of these heroes. Instead of throwing it away, donate it. A little effort can bring a world of difference.